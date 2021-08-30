Trailer Watch: Todd Haynes’s The Velvet Underground

“The artist is not with society, he’s different,” says Mary Woronov in the just-dropped trailer for Todd Haynes’s fantastic documentary, The Velvet Underground. It’s an apt pull-quote for a film that’s more about the band and the culture they arose from, reacted to and fermented than any rise/fall/redemption-styled rock narrative. Set against a few of Velvet hits (“Sweet Jane,” initially in a drone-y, slowed-down live version; “Here She Goes Again”; “Venus in Furs”) the trailer gives a glimpse of the film’s elegant graphics, masterful use of archival (not just VU concerts but experimental films of the day) and smart musicology. The film is released this Fall via Apple TV+.

