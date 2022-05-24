Back to One, Episode 203: Giancarlo Esposito

Few characters born in this current ‘Golden Age of Television’ rise to the legendary status of Gustavo Fring. Giancarlo Esposito brought the drug kingpin to life on Breaking Bad and now he’s finishing out (or filling in) his arc on the prequel Better Call Saul. On this episode, Esposito talks about the careful way he “whispers” a new character into existence, and why the identification and breaking down of his own resistances is so important. He tells the story of the eureka moment he had reading the words “hiding in plain sight” and how that opened up the character for him. He claims the real-life people he portrays (like Adam Clayton Powell Jr. in Godfather of Harlem) haunt him, shares why “making it personal” is such an essential step, and much more!

