Back to One, Episode 211: Jeanne Tripplehorn

Fresh out of Juilliard, Jeanne Tripplehorn’s first screen role was Basic Instinct. That started a 30+ year run of films like The Firm, Waterworld, Sliding Doors, and series such as Criminal Minds, Big Love, and her latest, The Terminal List for Amazon. In this episode, she talks about her love for extensive research, the most important tools for an actor—confidence, relaxation, and focus; how the happenings off-screen affect what’s on the screen; and why, at this point in her career, she just wants to play. Plus we get the scoop on her preternatural ability to sing classic rock songs in the voice of Julie Andrews.

