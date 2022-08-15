Artlist Launches FXhome by Artlist Video and Image Editing Software (Sponsored Post)

Artlist, a creative technology company with innovative post-production software and over one million digital assets available under an innovative global license that covers every product worldwide, announced today the introduction of the first software release under the FXhome by Artlist brand: an upgraded video, VFX and image editing program with improvements and new subscription plans.

Launched in 2016, Artlist is becoming a top 360-degree solution for content creators. Recognized as a top startup by LinkedIn and WIRED, Artlist counts Google, Apple and Nike among its 17 million clients. Artlist already offers four products: Artlist.io, a royalty-free music and SFX platform; Artgrid.io, a curated stock footage platform; MotionArray.com, an all-in-one marketplace for creators including video templates, presets, music, SFX, stock footage, motion graphics, and stock photos; and FXhome by Artlist, a cutting-edge video, VFX and image editing software. Artlist updates its catalogs daily with fresh content.

As part of this new overhaul, Artlist has integrated part of its digital assets directly into the software and added four new subscription tiers:

Free: Basic video editing tools on HitFilm are free, with unlimited exports up to HD and the option to download 10 royalty-free songs, 25 sound effects and five templates.

Creator: Designed for rising independent creators, this tier includes access to video editing tool HitFilm Creator and image editor Imerge Creator, in addition to unlimited exports up to 4K UHD, 100 royalty-free songs, 100 sound effects and 25 templates.

Pro: Includes unlimited access to HitFilm Pro, Imerge Pro, Mocha HitFilm, BorisFX 3D Objects, Foundry 3D Camera Tracker, and unlimited exports up to 8K, in addition to 200 royalty-free songs, 200 sound effects and 50 templates.

: Includes unlimited access to HitFilm Pro, Imerge Pro, Mocha HitFilm, BorisFX 3D Objects, Foundry 3D Camera Tracker, and unlimited exports up to 8K, in addition to 200 royalty-free songs, 200 sound effects and 50 templates. Enterprise: Offers creative solutions tailored to an organization’s specific needs for bundling pro software and content with customized terms and licensing agreements.

This shift towards a subscription model will still allow a wide range of beginner creators to use video editing tools and software. Creators who would rather make a one-time purchase of HitFilm, CamTrackAR, or any other FXhome by Artlist products accessible into perpetuity will still be able to do so. Existing users won’t lose access to their perpetual licenses, which Artlist will continue to support and maintain.

For the launch, Artlist is offering special discount pricing for all paid tiers, with discounts up to 23% off: