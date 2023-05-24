Filmmaker

Trailer Watch: Julio Torres’s Problemista

in Filmmaker Videos
on May 24, 2023

A24 has dropped the trailer for Problemista, the feature debut from writer-director-star Julio Torres, which first premiered at SXSW earlier this spring. Torres, who previously worked as a writer on SNL before co-creating and starring in the bilingual HBO comedy Los Espookys, plays an immigrant from El Salvador who takes on a taxing freelance gig as an esoteric artist’s (Tilda Swinton) assistant in the hopes of securing a visa so he can reside in the US long-term. The film also stars RZA, Greta Lee and is narrated by Isabella Rossellini.

An official synopsis reads:

Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.

Watch the trailer above, which teases Torres’s surrealist, visually-striking comedic sensibility. Problemista will arrive in theaters on August 4.

