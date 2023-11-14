Back to One: “It’s Not About You,” The Sixth Annual Kevin Corrigan Episode

The SAG strike is over and Back To One returns in the most fitting way—with The Sixth Annual Kevin Corrigan Episode. The living patron saint of the indie actor fills us in on what’s been going on in his world over the past year, talks about playing off of Tim Blake Nelson in his latest film Bang Bang, takes us way back to his first time on a film set as an extra in 1987, describes a recent rewarding experience of performing his own ultra personal material, and ponders his strange case of involuntary lens spiking. Plus stories about “manhandling” Christopher Walken, a horrific Sopranos audition, sitting down with Pacino at a diner, and much much more.

