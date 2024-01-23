“You Want It To Be So Familiar That You’re Not Thinking”: Jack Huston, Back To One, Episode 275

Jack Huston has worked with Scorsese, Ridley Scott, David O’ Russell, The Coens, had meaty roles on series like Mayfair Witches, Fargo, and, maybe most notably, Boardwalk Empire, where he played Richard Harrow. His latest project is Lulu Wang’s Amazon series Expats. On this episode he talks about gaining 30 pounds for that part (which wasn’t as much fun as it sounds), why it all starts with the voice for him, writing and directing his passion project The Day of The Fight for Michael Pitt and Joe Pesci, and he reveals a common trait of all great directors he’s known. Plus we discuss the current state of independent film, what we think should change, and much more. Expats streams on Amazon Prime starting January 25th.

