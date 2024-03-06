Filmmaker

Watch: Apple-Produced Takashi Miike Film Shot on iPhone 15 Pro

on Mar 6, 2024

In what is a refreshing — at least for us at Filmmaker — changeup from the usual sorts of films that get the iPhone demo treatment, Apple has released a new 19-minute short, Midnight, directed by Takashi Miike. It’s no Audition or Ichi the Killer, naturally, but his adaptation of Osamu Tezuka’s manga is a lot of fun. There’s also an accompanying short behind-the-scenes video, below, that demonstrates the use of iPhone modes like Action and Cinematic — the former’s handheld stabilization and the latter’s rack focus — as well as, most impressively, the use of the phone’s LIDAR scanner in the creation of CG modeling. “I came to realize that I shouldn’t just make a film,” Miike says, “I should make a film that a normal camera can’t.”

