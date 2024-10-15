“I’ve Learned Over the Years That If You Show Up with a Basketful of Ideas, It’s Almost Always Rewarded”: Cory Michael Smith, Back To One, Episode 313

“There are practical paths and intuitive paths with each character,” says Cory Michael Smith at the start of this episode, and it’s a recurring theme throughout. The talented actor was Riddler on the series Gotham, a standout in three Todd Haynes films, and now plays Chevy Chase in Saturday Night. On this episode he details the careful process of studying Chevy clips for months before diving into the script. He talks about the importance of “ridding myself of any hint of fraudulence,” why it’s so important for him to show up with lots of ideas, how being intentional with his career choices allows him to better serve the work, and much more.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.