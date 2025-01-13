Watch: David Ehrlich’s 25 Best Films of 2024 Video Countdown

A beloved and virtuoso annual production, David Ehrlich’s video montage of the previous year’s best films is here. Set aside 23 minutes and dive in.

Ehrlich’s practice it to use these videos to fundraise for non-profits, and he asks directors to name receiving organizations. Last year, he decided himself to direct the funds to Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. Today, he writes, he writes:

This year, I would again like to do what I can to support the people of Palestine. Eager to ensure that this fundraiser is as effective as possible at a time when aide isn’t reliably reaching the people who need it most, I asked No Other Land co-director and subject Basel Adra for advice, and he pointed me towards The Palestine Red Crescent Society, which provides emergency medicine and ambulance services in the Palestinian territories. It goes without saying that the PRCS is more vital and urgent right now than it has ever been, and you can follow the remarkable work they are doing on the ground in Gaza in harrowing detail via their Twitter account.

All donated funds will go to The Palestine Red Crescent Society, minus GoFundMe and Vimeo fees.

This additional incentive continues to be utterly meaningless by comparison, but — as usual — I’ll commit to making another one of these videos for the movies of 2025 if we hit our goal of $50,000.

These are hard times, and I understand that soliciting donations — even to the most valuable of causes — is a lot to ask. But this silly video is somehow the best leverage I have to help marshal urgently needed aid towards one of the worst humanitarian crises of my lifetime, so I sincerely hope those of you who can afford to give will join me in doing so.