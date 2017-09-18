Kimberly Peirce, Natasha Lyonne, Lena Dunham and More Talk Therapy with Alex Karpovsky and Teddy Blanks

Disclosure: I’ve never done therapy, although it has certainly been suggested over the years. Any recent therapy-curiosity was tempered by watching a couple of episodes of the Naomi Watts/Netflix series Gypsy, which made seeing a therapist seem like being the unwitting subject of a Sophie Calle art piece. Offering a point-of-view both more optimistic and realistic is, timed to National Therapy Day, a set of six new shorts from directors Alex Karpovsky and Teddy Blanks in which five women and one man discuss their various experiences in therapy. Director Kimberly Peirce talks about an experience in couples therapy, author Susan Orlean talks about not being too personally revealing during three decades of therapy, and actress Natasha Lyonne talks about therapy mixed feelings as well as the one important lesson she learned from a therapist. And there’s Girls creator Lena Dunham on OCD, author Gary Shteyngart on Freudian psychoanalysis, and comedian Sarah Silverman on childhood depression. These shorts, all pithily clocking in under two minutes, are very nicely done.

Watch Kimberly Peirce’s video above and catch the whole series here at Spielberg’s.