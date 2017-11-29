Latest News

Watch: Walter Murch Talks Music, The Conversation and “Nodal Editing”

Filmmaking, Post-Production
on Dec 4, 2017

Starting off with a discussion of classic Hollywood vs. Soviet editing styles (continuity editing vs. Soviet montage’s dialectic approach), famous editor and sound designer Walter Murch goes on to discuss a third way that he dubs “nodal editing.” Drawing examples from The Conversation, the first film he sound edited, to The Godfather to his work in documentary, Murch offers an incisive, history-laden master class in editing theory at this year’s Sheffield Doc Fest.

