Latest News

A portable projectionist cart intended for festival use with a DCP server, HDCAM player and Blu-ray Player

How to Deliver Your Film to a Festival (2018 Edition)

May 1, 2018

Cold Water

“You Really Had to Struggle to Get Your Music”: Olivier Assayas on Cold Water‘s Long Journey to American Screens

Apr 26, 2018

Emily Mortimer (Photo: Peter Ash Lee)

Back to One, Episode Two: Emily Mortimer talks Her Breakout Film, Being Right and Wrong for the Part, and Aaron Sorkin

Apr 24, 2018

Filmmaker

Click here to read our spring 2018 issue, featuring nterviews with The Rider's Chloé Zhao, our special section on locations, David Leitner on 8K and more...

Back to selection

Trailer Watch: Kyle Henry’s Rogers Park

Rogers Park - Official Trailer from Kyle Henry on Vimeo.

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on May 5, 2018

, ,

A slightly belated posting here to recognize 25 New Face filmmaker Kyle Henry’s latest feature, the Chicago-set relationship drama Rogers Park, which is extended at Cinema Village through this coming Thursday, May 10. After theatrical openings in New York and L.A., the film has cemented a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Glenn Kenny writing in the New York Times, “The superb actors, given opportunities to go for broke, make each one count, and make the movie worth watching.” Henry has been in the independent trenches for nearly two decades, with features including the superb psychological drama Room and the provocative sex-themed anthology film Fourplay. While the New York run winds down, Rogers Park is available for purchase and rent on iTunes.

© 2018 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF