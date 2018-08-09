Back to One Podcast: John Gallagher, Jr. on the Important of The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Sorkin, and the Success of Simply Surviving a Role

His performances in Spring Awakening and American Idiot are probably what John Gallagher Jr. is most known for at the moment (he won a Tony for the former), and are often what get him labeled a “musical theater guy,” but they were the only musicals he’s done in his 20-year career. I ask him about two recent play productions (Long Day’s Journey Into Night and Jerusalem) that I suspect were very formative for him, and his latest screen role in the important and moving indie The Miseducation of Cameron Post. And, of course, I couldn’t let him go without talking about Sorkin.

