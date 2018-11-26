Back to One, Episode 33: Jinn and Luke Cage Co-Star Simone Missick

Simone Missick is best known for playing Misty Knight in the Netflix/Marvel series Luke Cage (as well in The Defenders and Iron Fist). She tells a great story of getting that part, and her game plan for auditioning in general, and also talks about knowing when to offer script changes, even for Marvel material! Then we talk about her important new film Jinn, about a teenager torn between her burgeoning sexuality and her mother’s newfound Muslim faith. Jinn is now available on VOD and Digital.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us!