New York Film Critics Circle Announce 2018 Award Winners

The New York Film Critics Circle announced their 2018 award winners this afternoon, with three of the top prizes going to Alfonso Cuarón for his autobiographical epic Roma. First Reformed scooped up Best Actor and Best Screenplay, repeating its Gotham haul, and Regina Hall became the first Black performer to win Best Actress for her excellent turn in Support the Girls. The full list of winners is below.

Best Picture: Roma

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Best Actress: Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Best Screenplay: Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Animated Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best First Film: Eighth Grade

Best Foreign-Language Film: Cold War

Best Nonfiction Film: Minding the Gap

Special Award: David Schwartz, stepping down as chief film curator at Museum of the Moving Image after 33 years

Special Award: Kino Classics box set Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers