New York Film Critics Circle Announce 2018 Award Winners
The New York Film Critics Circle announced their 2018 award winners this afternoon, with three of the top prizes going to Alfonso Cuarón for his autobiographical epic Roma. First Reformed scooped up Best Actor and Best Screenplay, repeating its Gotham haul, and Regina Hall became the first Black performer to win Best Actress for her excellent turn in Support the Girls. The full list of winners is below.
Best Picture:
Roma
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Best Actress: Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Best Screenplay: Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Animated Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Best First Film: Eighth Grade
Best Foreign-Language Film: Cold War
Best Nonfiction Film: Minding the Gap
Special Award: David Schwartz, stepping down as chief film curator at Museum of the Moving Image after 33 years
Special Award: Kino Classics box set Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers