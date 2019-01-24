Latest News



Back to One, Episode 43: Noomi Rapace

by
in Columns
on Jan 29, 2019

,

Noomi Rapace became an international sensation playing Lisbeth Salander in the original, Swedish version of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and its sequels. Hollywood beckoned, and leading roles in such films as Ridley Scott’s Prometheus and Brian DePalma’s Passion followed. Now she stars in Vicky Jewson’s Netflix nail-biter Close, in a role based on real-life female bodyguard Jacquie Davis. In this half hour, Rapace talks about the intense training she went through to prepare for the part, and how that awareness expands to all aspects of her life. Plus she explains how “kicking ass” is more a mental exercise than a physical one.

You can also listen to Back To One wherever you get your podcasts, including iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us!

