Maynor Alvarado and Manuel Uriza in The Infiltrators (photo by Lisa Rinzler)

20 Films and VR Works to Anticipate at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

Jan 24, 2019

Harry Melling in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

"This Was Like Designing for Six Different Leads and Six Different Backgrounds": Costume Designer Mary Zophres on The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Jan 15, 2019

Emma Stone and Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Photo by Yorgos Lanthimos. © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

"Lights are Your Friends, but Sometimes They Don't Need to Come Around to the Party": Cinematographer Robbie Ryan on Shooting Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite

Jan 12, 2019

Filmmaker

Click here to read our Winter 2019 issue, featuring interviews with Roma's Alfonso Cuarón, Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski, Destroyer's Karyn Kusama and more.

Back to One

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

Back to One, Episode 45: Josh Hamilton

in Columns
on Feb 12, 2019

If I ever need to cry on cue, I can just picture the expression on Josh Hamilton’s face, in Eighth Grade, when Elsie Fisher hugs him. It’s a beautiful, wordless culmination of his incredible performance, which landed him a Spirit Award nomination this year. We discuss that scene, and he shares some of what he’s learned from jumping from the New York stage to the big and small screens and back again over the past 25 years. He talks about the importance of syncing with the director’s vision, being off-book before rehearsals, and why he’s a self described “take whore.”

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us!

