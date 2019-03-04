Watch: Caveh Zahedi’s “Not Getting Stoned with Alex Ross Perry”

Alex Ross Perry, writer/director of the highly recommended and in-theaters Her Smell, is the guest in this latest installment of filmmaker Caveh Zahedi’s self-explanatory interview show, Getting Stoned with Caveh Zahedi. Perry doesn’t partake, however, so he’s entirely straight as Zahedi takes a few hits and draws him out about subjects ranging from small talk at parties to sociability to cinephilia in general. And, oh yeah, at the instigation of a cinematographer friend, Zahedi varies his practice here, switching from his usual two-camera setup to one single camera. He’s not happy with the results, a displeasure that’s registered formally — and punitively — throughout the piece. Check it out above.

