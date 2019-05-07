48-Hour Flash Sale: Subscribe to Filmmaker at 50% Off!

As we gear up to ship our Summer issue of Filmmaker to the printer, which includes our annual Film School guide, we’re offering a 48-hour flash sale that discounts our print edition by 50%. Get one year, four issues, as well as access to our print issue archive back to 2007, for only $9.

U.S. readers, please click here to subscribe to Filmmaker and use the coupon code FilmFLASH2K19 to receive your 50% discount.

Subscribe by Friday at noon Eastern and receive the Summer issue in mid-June but will receive access to our archives, including our current issue (which contains our article on film lookbooks), beginning immediately. What else can you look forward to in the next issue? Articles on creative problem-solving in picture editing; a section on TV, including new cinematography trends; our usual long-form interviews; a filmmaker who learned graphic design to make his own marketing material; and much more.

By subscribing — which is the best (and cheapest!) way to support this publication — you’ll also experience Filmmaker in a different way. Beginning with our 25th Anniversary issue — which you can see here — Caspar Newbolt and Charlotte Gosch have totally redesigned the magazine with the goal towards developing a visual language that references the way images convey meaning in film while acknowledging the tactile, analog feel of a print publication. Filmmaker’s print publication contains articles not found on the web, and everything in print always appears there first. So please consider supporting Filmmaker and enriching your own film reading experience by subscribing to our print issue!