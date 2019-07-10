Latest News

TIFF 2019 Announces First Gala and Special Presentations Titles: Joker, Rian Johnson, Safdies, Bruce Springsteen and More

Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems

on Jul 23, 2019

On the heels of last week’s announcement of TIFF 2019’s opening night film, today the festival dropped the first titles announced for its Gala and Special Presentation sections. Per usual, this first wave announcements is heavy on big-name festival titles. Among the galas, world premieres include Marielle Heller’s follow-up to Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the Tom Hanks-starring Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighbhorhood; Western Stars, a performance film co-directed by Bruce Springsteen for his latest album; the Eddie Murphy-starring Rudy Ray Moore biopic directed by Craig Brewer; and Rian Johnson’s Agatha Christie-inflected murder mystery comedy Knives Out. Other prominent titles include Todd Phillips’ R-rated Joker, the Safdie Brothers’ Adam Sandler-starring Uncut Gems, and a number of big Cannes films (Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or winner Parasite, Robert Eggers’s The Lighthouse and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, among others). Here’s the full list (so far).

GALAS 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Marielle Heller | USA

World Premiere

Abominable Jill Culton | USA

World Premiere

American Woman Semi Chellas | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Blackbird Roger Michell | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Clemency Chinonye Chukwu | USA

International Premiere

Ford v Ferrari James Mangold | USA

Canadian Premiere

The Goldfinch John Crowley | USA

World Premiere

Harriet Kasi Lemmons | USA

World Premiere

Hustlers Lorene Scafaria | USA

World Premiere

Joker Todd Phillips | USA

North American Premiere

Just Mercy Destin Daniel Cretton | USA

World Premiere

*Opening Night Film*
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band Daniel Roher | Canada

World Premiere

Ordinary Love Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*Closing Night Film*
Radioactive Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Sky Is Pink Shonali Bose | India

World Premiere

The Song of Names François Girard | Canada

World Premiere

True History of the Kelly Gang Justin Kurzel | Australia

World Premiere

Western Stars Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019

A Herdade Tiago Guedes | Portugal

North American Premiere

Bad Education Cory Finley | USA

World Premiere

Coming Home Again Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea

World Premiere

Dolemite Is My Name Craig Brewer | USA

World Premiere

Ema Pablo Larraín | Chile

North American Premiere

Endings, Beginnings Drake Doremus | USA

World Premiere

Frankie Ira Sachs | France/Portugal

North American Premiere

The Friend Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA

World Premiere

Greed Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Guest of Honour Atom Egoyan | Canada

North American Premiere

Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles) Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain

International Premiere

Honey Boy Alma Har’el | USA

International Premiere

Hope Gap William Nicholson | United Kingdom

World Premiere

How to Build a Girl Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*Opening Special Presentations Film*

I Am Woman Unjoo Moon | Australia

World Premiere

Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

Judy Rupert Goold | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Knives Out Rian Johnson | USA

World Premiere

La Belle Époque Nicolas Bedos | France

North American Premiere

The Laundromat Steven Soderbergh | USA

North American Premiere

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers | USA

North American Premiere

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach | USA

Canadian Premiere

Military Wives Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton | USA

International Premiere

No. 7 Cherry Lane Yonfan | Hong Kong

North American Premiere

The Other Lamb Malgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA

World Premiere

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar | Spain

Canadian Premiere

The Painted Bird Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia

North American Premiere

Parasite (Gisaengchung) Bong Joon-ho | South Korea

Canadian Premiere

Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut) Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria

North American Premiere

The Personal History of David Copperfield Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) Céline Sciamma | France

Canadian Premiere

The Report Scott Z. Burns | USA

International Premiere

Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan) Lou Ye | China

North American Premiere

The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles | USA/United Kingdom/Italy/Argentina

Canadian Premiere

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA

International Premiere

Weathering With You Makoto Shinkai | Japan

North American Premiere

While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra) Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina

World Premiere

