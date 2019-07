TIFF 2019 Announces First Gala and Special Presentations Titles: Joker, Rian Johnson, Safdies, Bruce Springsteen and More

Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems

On the heels of last week’s announcement of TIFF 2019’s opening night film, today the festival dropped the first titles announced for its Gala and Special Presentation sections. Per usual, this first wave announcements is heavy on big-name festival titles. Among the galas, world premieres include Marielle Heller’s follow-up to Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the Tom Hanks-starring Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighbhorhood; Western Stars, a performance film co-directed by Bruce Springsteen for his latest album; the Eddie Murphy-starring Rudy Ray Moore biopic directed by Craig Brewer; and Rian Johnson’s Agatha Christie-inflected murder mystery comedy Knives Out. Other prominent titles include Todd Phillips’ R-rated Joker, the Safdie Brothers’ Adam Sandler-starring Uncut Gems, and a number of big Cannes films (Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or winner Parasite, Robert Eggers’s The Lighthouse and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, among others). Here’s the full list (so far).

GALAS 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Marielle Heller | USA

World Premiere

Abominable Jill Culton | USA

World Premiere

American Woman Semi Chellas | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Blackbird Roger Michell | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Clemency Chinonye Chukwu | USA

International Premiere

Ford v Ferrari James Mangold | USA

Canadian Premiere

The Goldfinch John Crowley | USA

World Premiere

Harriet Kasi Lemmons | USA

World Premiere

Hustlers Lorene Scafaria | USA

World Premiere

Joker Todd Phillips | USA

North American Premiere

Just Mercy Destin Daniel Cretton | USA

World Premiere

*Opening Night Film*

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band Daniel Roher | Canada

World Premiere

Ordinary Love Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom

World Premiere