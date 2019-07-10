TIFF 2019 Announces First Gala and Special Presentations Titles: Joker, Rian Johnson, Safdies, Bruce Springsteen and More

Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems

On the heels of last week’s announcement of TIFF 2019’s opening night film, today the festival dropped the first titles announced for its Gala and Special Presentation sections. Per usual, this first wave announcements is heavy on big-name festival titles. Among the galas, world premieres include Marielle Heller’s follow-up to Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the Tom Hanks-starring Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighbhorhood; Western Stars, a performance film co-directed by Bruce Springsteen for his latest album; the Eddie Murphy-starring Rudy Ray Moore biopic directed by Craig Brewer; and Rian Johnson’s Agatha Christie-inflected murder mystery comedy Knives Out. Other prominent titles include Todd Phillips’ R-rated Joker, the Safdie Brothers’ Adam Sandler-starring Uncut Gems, and a number of big Cannes films (Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or winner Parasite, Robert Eggers’s The Lighthouse and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, among others). Here’s the full list (so far).

<a href='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/ck.php?n=a16beeb9&cb=%n' target='_blank'><img src='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/avw.php?zoneid=641&cb=%n&n=a16beeb9&ct0=%c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GALAS 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Marielle Heller | USA

World Premiere

Abominable Jill Culton | USA

World Premiere

American Woman Semi Chellas | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Blackbird Roger Michell | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Clemency Chinonye Chukwu | USA

International Premiere

Ford v Ferrari James Mangold | USA

Canadian Premiere

The Goldfinch John Crowley | USA

World Premiere

Harriet Kasi Lemmons | USA

World Premiere

Hustlers Lorene Scafaria | USA

World Premiere

Joker Todd Phillips | USA

North American Premiere

Just Mercy Destin Daniel Cretton | USA

World Premiere

*Opening Night Film*

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band Daniel Roher | Canada

World Premiere

Ordinary Love Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*Closing Night Film*

Radioactive Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom World Premiere The Sky Is Pink Shonali Bose | India World Premiere The Song of Names François Girard | Canada World Premiere True History of the Kelly Gang Justin Kurzel | Australia World Premiere Western Stars Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA World Premiere SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019 A Herdade Tiago Guedes | Portugal North American Premiere Bad Education Cory Finley | USA World Premiere Coming Home Again Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea World Premiere Dolemite Is My Name Craig Brewer | USA World Premiere Ema Pablo Larraín | Chile North American Premiere Endings, Beginnings Drake Doremus | USA World Premiere Frankie Ira Sachs | France/Portugal North American Premiere The Friend Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA World Premiere Greed Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom World Premiere Guest of Honour Atom Egoyan | Canada North American Premiere Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles) Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain International Premiere Honey Boy Alma Har’el | USA International Premiere Hope Gap William Nicholson | United Kingdom World Premiere How to Build a Girl Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom World Premiere *Opening Special Presentations Film* I Am Woman Unjoo Moon | Australia World Premiere Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi | USA World Premiere Judy Rupert Goold | United Kingdom Canadian Premiere Knives Out Rian Johnson | USA World Premiere La Belle Époque Nicolas Bedos | France North American Premiere The Laundromat Steven Soderbergh | USA North American Premiere The Lighthouse Robert Eggers | USA North American Premiere Marriage Story Noah Baumbach | USA Canadian Premiere Military Wives Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom World Premiere Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton | USA International Premiere No. 7 Cherry Lane Yonfan | Hong Kong North American Premiere The Other Lamb Malgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA World Premiere Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar | Spain Canadian Premiere The Painted Bird Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia North American Premiere Parasite (Gisaengchung) Bong Joon-ho | South Korea Canadian Premiere Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut) Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria North American Premiere The Personal History of David Copperfield Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom World Premiere Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) Céline Sciamma | France Canadian Premiere The Report Scott Z. Burns | USA International Premiere Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan) Lou Ye | China North American Premiere The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles | USA/United Kingdom/Italy/Argentina Canadian Premiere Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA International Premiere Weathering With You Makoto Shinkai | Japan North American Premiere While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra) Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina World Premiere