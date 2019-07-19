Latest News

Watch: Not Getting Stoned with Caveh: Rick Alverson

Getting Stoned with Rick Alverson - 2019-07-09 from Caveh Zahedi on Vimeo.

on Jul 26, 2019

With Rick Alverson’s Filmmaker-recommended The Mountain opening today in theaters, we’re debuting this edition of Not Getting Stoned with Caveh featuring the Virginia-based auteur and his blissed-out interlocutor, Caveh Zahedi. Re the “not,” Alverson disdains pot smoke, allowing Zahedi to puff in his presence but not exhale. Topics discussed: why filmmakers talk about financing all the time, whether cinema produces a physiological response in our bodies that can’t be adequately described in words, and how Alverson thinks about his own filmography.

