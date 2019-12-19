Filmmaker

Trailer Watch: Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Dec 19, 2019

Premiering today from Focus Features is the trailer for writer/director highly anticipated Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always. Produced by Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy and Rose Garnett, shot by Hittman’s Beach Rats DP Hélène Louvart, and edited by Scott Cummings, the film is described as “an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion.”

The trailer is set to a track by Sharon Van Etten, who the cast list notes, also plays a role in the movie. (Julia Holter scored the film.)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always will premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Dramatic Competition and then be released by Focus on March 13.

