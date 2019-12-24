Back to One, Episode 89: Mary Kay Place

Mary Kay Place’s long career is filled with memorable supporting parts in films like The Big Chill, The Rainmaker, Being John Malkovich, and television shows such as Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, for which she won an Emmy. Diane is her first starring role. Kent Jones wrote it with her in mind. In this episode, Place unpacks and lets us examine the DNA of that vulnerable and subtly devastating performance. She talks about the importance of “building a bridge to the unconscious” (and other Jungian approaches) in her work, finding the rhythm in a scene, not being afraid to be “bad,” and much much more.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us!