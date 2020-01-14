Back to One, Episode 92: Adrian Martinez

He’s been called the “sidekick to the stars,” but a more apt, yet slightly less elegant description of Adrian Martinez is “scene-stealer from the stars.” Some recent thefts occur in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus, and Casa De Mi Padre. You can also see him in the hit ABC show Stumptown. Now he wrote, produced, directed and stars in the brilliant, timely, and deeply impacting new film iGilbert. On this episode, he talks about going “all in” to make that labor of love, how the psychological gesture plays a big part in his craft, the work ethic Philip Seymore Hoffman instilled in him that he still thinks about when the curtain goes up, and he gives us a Sesame Street-like lesson in the importance of the letter ‘R’ in acting: Reveal, Relax, Remember, Rip, and Risk. Plus much more!

