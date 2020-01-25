“A Celebration of the Pure-Hearted Passion of Amateurs”: Euros Lyn | Dream Horse

A still from Dream Horse by Euros Lyn (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

These are highly prized plates, awarded to the fastest bird in a pigeon race. Jan Vokes, the heroine of Dream Horse, bred several winning racing pigeons, a skill she transferred to breed a champion racehorse in her backyard. “Pigeon fancying,” as it’s known colloquially, is open to all and is a fiercely competitive amateur sport that demands dedication, excellence and commitment. Wales is a country with many sportspeople, choristers, dancers, poets who toil long and hard to be the best they can be for the sheer fun of it. Like these plates, Dream Horse is a celebration of the pure-hearted passion of amateurs and their hard-won achievements.

Sundance Responses 2020