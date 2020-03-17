Filmmaker

Click here to read our Spring 2020 issue, featuring Never Rarely Sometimes Always Never's Eliza Hittman, our Spotlight on Location Shooting and more....

Back to selection

Considering Microbudget

Gillian Wallace Horvát in I Blame SocietySubscribers

by
in Filmmaking
on Mar 17, 2020

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

This is premium content. To read the rest, please log in. If you are not currently a member, please purchase a digital or print subscription to Filmmaker or join IFP.

© 2020 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF