Back to One, Episode 113: Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal

Few actors in recent memory have made a bigger impact with their very first performance in a television series. Paul Mescal’s assured and quietly masterful portrayal of Connell in Normal People feels like the work of a veteran. He talks extensively about the “chemistry reads” portion of his audition process, before and after connecting so brilliantly with his equally gifted co-star, Daisy Edgar-Jones. He also goes into detail about the struggle filming one of the most talked-about and emotionally affecting scenes in the series. Plus he tells us why the “light and fun side” of all the attention on his costume accessories “has definitely come and gone.” And much more!

