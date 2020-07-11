Back to One, Episode 116: Ron Cephas Jones

Ron Cephas Jones won a Emmy for his work on the hit series This Is Us. His latest series, Truth Be Told, just got picked up for a second season on Apple TV. In this episode, he takes us back to his early days at LAByrinth Theater in New York City, starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Jesus Hopped The A Train, and explains how Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was directing, forever changed his approach to work. He also talks about the importance of collaboration for the actor, why the script never leaves him in the days leading up to production, and how the three words “work begets work” removes all worries, plus much more!

