Back to One, Episode 126: Carrie Coon

(Photo: Maarten De Boer)

Carrie Coon has quietly built a reputation as an acting powerhouse though a collection of phenomenal performances in television shows like The Leftovers, Fargo, and The Sinner, and movies such as Gone Girl, The Post, and her latest, The Nest. In this episode, she talks about the paramount importance of breath work, using “touchstones” for emotional connection, her first experience on the New York stage in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, the quarantine film education she’s getting with her husband, Tracy Letts, and much more!

