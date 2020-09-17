“We Are Forcing You to Experience Things You Might Not Want To…”: Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli on Their Boldly Confronting TIFF Premiere, Violation

Filmmaker: There’s a particularly brilliant scene in which Miriam confronts her sister with a truth about her husband. This scene could have taken place anywhere — on the beach, in the cabin… but you have set it in the dead middle of the lake, which introduces a new level of tension and menace. Could you discuss the decision to set this scene at this location as well as the demands it placed on the actors to perform such intense material while dog paddling in the lake?

Sims-Fewer and Mancinelli: When we were writing the script and came up with the idea of setting that scene in the middle of a lake we were so excited. There is just no escape for either character. It heightened the tension and underscored the scene with a danger that was palpable.

But when it actually came to shooting it we were not prepared for how insanely cold that lake was. It was one of the first scenes we shot, and it brought me and Anna to a level of closeness that only two people who have clung to each other for warmth in a freezing lake can ever know. We had a lifeguard and an on-set medic to make sure that neither of us got hypothermia, but it was incredibly physically demanding.

Filmmaker: Miriam is such a fascinating character, and you never shy away from developing her in increasingly complicated ways, ranging from the portrayal of her relationship to alcohol and sex, and the revealing of the way she’s held on to so many grievances from her youth that refract on her behavior today. Could you discuss the different levels of Miriam’s character and, Madeline, for you the desires you had when writing her for yourself to play?

Sims-Fewer: Miriam is a person who is entirely out of step with the world in an almost inherent sense. She doesn’t know how to fix her marriage, she desperately loves her sister but isn’t able to reach her somehow, and she isn’t able to deal with her pain and anger in constructive ways.

She is trying so hard to figure things out but is really struggling to be understood and has this need to be perceived as “good,” which can be really destructive. She is also totally blind to the way that she treats Caleb after her own assault. Her own desperation for closeness and a sense of oblivion translates into abusive behavior of her own.

These are the types of characters I have always been drawn to in cinema, though most of the great anti-heroes we see on screen are men. Because we are more used to seeing male anger, alienation, and righteous chivalry it’s easy for us to relate to those qualities in characters, even if we disagree with their actions. There is something about female rage that really rubs audiences the wrong way. Miriam is definitely a difficult character to like, and Dylan is very affable. This was a specific choice we made to show that these situations are so nuanced; most people who do bad things are not “bad” people.