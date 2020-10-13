Back to One Episode 129: Dylan Gelula

Dylan Gelula brings a captivating authenticity to her characters that makes them seem like they go on living outside the frame. Look at her work in Flower, Support The Girls, and First Girl I Loved, to name a few. Her latest performance as Maggie in the SXSW winner Shithouse is a revelation. It snuck up on me and left me moved and in awe. On this episode she talks about her instinctual, untrained approach to this craft that she claims she hasn’t fully wrapped her arms around yet. I ask her about some specific moments from Shithouse and about working with first time director and co-star Cooper Raiff. She professes her love of Mike Leigh, and tells us something good that’s come from quarantine time. Plus lots more!

