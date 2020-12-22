Back to One, Episode 137: Nat Wolff

The only thing that makes this a “Special Holiday Episode” of Back To One is a brief mention of Hanukkah, but the talented Nat Wolff brings plenty of joy to make up for it. He talks about playing Lloyd Henreid in the new version of The Stand on CBS All Access, and one scene in particular that worried him until an 11th hour “cloak of inspiration” fell upon him in the form of a song. I ask about his directorial debut, a short called Youngest that just might be the film that has affected me the most of all the films I’ve viewed during the pandemic. He shares why auditioning isn’t getting easier, his journey from insecure cockiness to actual confidence, how he keeps his head in this maddening business, plus much more!

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram