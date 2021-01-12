Nomadland, A Thousand Cuts, Time Take Top Prizes at a Virtual 2020 Gotham Awards

Nomadland

The Gotham Awards — the long-running event by IFP, which used tonight’s ceremony to formally unveil the organization’s name change to The Gotham Film & Media Institute — has long occupied pole position in the year’s film awards ceremonies, followed by, among others, the SAG Awards, the Spirit Awards and, of course, the Oscars. So too this very different year, when live events are precluded because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tonight’s event was streamed live from The Gothams’ usual location — Cipriani Wall Street — with The Gotham Executive Director Jeff Sharp presiding over ceremonies that saw some presenters walk the red carpet and speak from the room while most others beamed in from their homes. Replacing the live tables were virtual ones, as attendees could chat amongst themselves while the show ran split-screen alongside. As with everything this year, it was a bit of an experiment, and one due to be replicated by other organizations in the coming months. But The Gothams maintained its trademark unpredictability — there were several awards surprises — as well as several very moving moments, such as the tribute to Chadwick Boseman. The late actor’s award was accepted by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, who said, “He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through.”

<a href='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/ck.php?n=a16beeb9&cb=%n' target='_blank'><img src='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/avw.php?zoneid=641&cb=%n&n=a16beeb9&ct0=%c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Other tributes went to Ryan Murphy, Steve McQueen, Viola Davis and the ensemble cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland took home Best Feature as well as the Audience Award, while the Best Documentary category was split between two films: Garrett Bradley’s Time and Ramona S. Diaz’s A Thousand Cuts. Riz Ahmed won Best Actor for Sound of Metal and Nicole Beharie won Best Actress for Miss Juneteenth. The Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award went to Andrew Patterson for The Vast of Night.

The complete list of winners and nominees follows.

Best Feature

The Assistant

First Cow

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland (WINNER)

Relic

Best Documentary

76 Days

City Hall

Our Time Machine

A Thousand Cuts (WINNER) – TIE

Time (WINNER) – TIE

Best International Feature

Bacurau

Beanpole

Cuties (Mignonnes)

Identifying Features (WINNER)

Martin Eden

Wolfwalkers

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow

Rhada Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night (WINNER)

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Alex Thompson, Saint Frances

Best Screenplay

Bad Education, Mike Makowsky

First Cow, Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt

The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank (WINNER) – TIE

Fourteen, Dan Sallitt (WINNER) – TIE

The Vast of Night, James Montague and Craig Sanger

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Jude Law, The Nest

John Magaro, First Cow

Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Best Actress

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth (WINNER)

Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Breakthrough Actor

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate

Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances

Orion Lee, First Cow

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami (WINNER)

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

The Great

Immigration Nation

P-Valley

Unorthodox

Watchmen (WINNER)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

Betty

Dave

I May Destroy You (WINNER)

Taste the Nation

Work in Progress

Audience Award: Nomadland