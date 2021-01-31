Filmmaker

“I Promised I Wouldn’t Cut My Hair”: Director Amalia Ulman | El Planeta

El Planeta

by
in Festivals & Events, Sundance, Sundance Responses
on Jan 31, 2021

, , ,

How did events of 2020—any of them—change your film, either in the way you approached it, produced it, post-produced it, or are now thinking about it?

In October 2019 Chen Zhou came over to Gijón to act but also help me shoot El Planeta. Back then I promised I wouldn’t cut my hair until I visited Shanghai again, because I was supposed to spend a month in China during March 2020. Of course, all those plans got cancelled. Now my hair is much longer than I expected and I truly miss my friend and collaborator Chen Zhou. But I also feel very lucky that we managed to accomplish and shoot the movie we were so excited to make.

