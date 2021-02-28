Watch: Sean Baker’s Short Film for Khaite’s Fall ’21 Collection

Inspired, he says, by Walter Hill and, as obvious from the title treatment, The Warriors title designer Dan Perri, Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine) has directed a blast of a fashion short for Khaite, a girl-gang fantasia evoking the cinema as well as streets of ’70s and ’80s New York. Shot by Sean Price Williams, the short compresses the attitude, abandon and confrontations of some imagined and long-lost work of downtown cinema (you’ll pull your own set of references — mine included Ms. 45, Liquid Style and Wild Style) into a brisk four-minutes scored to Ace Frehley’s New York Groove. Shot across the Lower East Side, Chinatown and Brooklyn, the short premiered last week in a New York Fashion Week event at the Skyline Drive-in.

Baker and Khaite Creative Director are quoted at Hypebae:

“In talking with Sean, we both traced the intensity of this time to what first drew us each to New York — the intrigue, the edge, even the peril. No one moves to New York to play it safe,” Holstein explained the inspiration behind the visuals, while Baker added: “This is our crazy love letter to New York City and I hope audiences have as much fun watching as we had making it.”

Watch Khaite FW21 above.