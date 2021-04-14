Back to One, Episode 150: Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown is a living legend of actor’s actors. With nearly 300 credits, from Highlander and The Shawshank Redemption to SpongeBob SquarePants and Promising Young Woman, he’s morphed and adapted in this business and made it work for him. On this episode, I ask him how his approach to preparation has changed over the years. He talks about the importance of knowing the narrative purpose of your character, why “faster, funnier, louder” are directorial notes that work for him, and how he looked at auditioning as exercising his Spencer-Tracy-don’t-bump-into-the-furniture muscles. You can tell he had fun playing Montgomery Dark, a creepy Crypt-Keeper-esque storyteller, in his latest, the new anthology horror film The Mortuary Collection, but, as you’ll hear, playing King Lear would really get him excited.

