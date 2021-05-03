Sponsored Content: ActionVFX’s New Crowd VFX Will Make Crowd Replication Easier, Cheaper & Faster

ActionVFX.com has released 650+ clips of their new Sports and Concert Crowd VFX.

As productions all around the world were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw the landscape of what we considered “normal” completely shift. Now, we have to be more careful than ever when being in large groups, which can hinder industry productions.

ActionVFX saw a chance to propel the industry forward in unprecedented times. Following their governing authorities’ guidelines, they got to work. ActionVFX hired real actors and actresses to safely visit their studio to film crowd plates that can be easily replicated in post, so you don’t have to!

Introducing Sports Crowds and Concert Crowds VFX Stock Footage, two new VFX collections ready to change the game.