Film at Lincoln Center Announces 2021 NYFF Main Slate
Jane Campion, Joel Coen, Gaspar Noe, Joachim Trier, Mia Hansen-Love, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Todd Haynes and Pedro Almodovar are some of the heavy-hitting directors whose work will receive U.S. premieres at the 2021 New York Film Festival. Just announced is the main slate, which features many returning veterans as well as filmmakers appearing at the festival for the first time, including Rebecca Hall, Saul Williams and Alexandre Koberidze. Two filmmakers — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Hong Sangsoo — are represented by two titles.
The festival runs September 24 – October 10, and proof of vaccination will be required at all venues. Festival passes are now on sale. The complete Main Slate program appears below.
Opening Night
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Dir. Joel Coen
Centerpiece
The Power of the Dog
Dir. Jane Campion
Closing Night
Parallel Mothers
Dir. Pedro Almodóvar
A Chiara
Dir. Jonas Carpignano
Ahed’s Knee
Dir. Nadav Lapid
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Dir. Radu Jude
Benedetta
Dir. Paul Verhoeven
Bergman Island
Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve
Il Buco
Dir. Michelangelo Frammartino
Drive My Car
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
The First 54 Years
Dir. Avi Mograbi
Flee
Dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
France
Dir. Bruno Dumont
Futura
Dir. Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher
The Girl and the Spider
Dir. Ramon and Silvan Zürcher
Hit the Road (Jadde Khaki)
Dir. Panah Panahi
In Front of Your Face
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Întregalde
Dir. Radu Muntean
Introduction
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Memoria
Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Neptune Frost
Dir. Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman
Passing
Dir. Rebecca Hall
Petite Maman
Dir. Céline Sciamma
Prayers for the Stolen
Dir. Tatiana Huezo
The Souvenir Part II
Dir. Joanna Hogg
Titane
Dir. Julia Ducournau
Unclenching the Fists
Dir. Kira Kovalenko
The Velvet Underground
Dir. Todd Haynes
Vortex
Dir. Gaspar Noé
What Do We See When We Look at the Sky
Dir. Alexandre Koberidze
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
The Worst Person in the World
Dir. Joachim Trier