Film at Lincoln Center Announces 2021 NYFF Main Slate

Jane Campion, Joel Coen, Gaspar Noe, Joachim Trier, Mia Hansen-Love, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Todd Haynes and Pedro Almodovar are some of the heavy-hitting directors whose work will receive U.S. premieres at the 2021 New York Film Festival. Just announced is the main slate, which features many returning veterans as well as filmmakers appearing at the festival for the first time, including Rebecca Hall, Saul Williams and Alexandre Koberidze. Two filmmakers — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Hong Sangsoo — are represented by two titles.

The festival runs September 24 – October 10, and proof of vaccination will be required at all venues. Festival passes are now on sale. The complete Main Slate program appears below.

Opening Night

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Dir. Joel Coen

Centerpiece

The Power of the Dog

Dir. Jane Campion

Closing Night

Parallel Mothers

Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

A Chiara

Dir. Jonas Carpignano

Ahed’s Knee

Dir. Nadav Lapid

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Dir. Radu Jude

Benedetta

Dir. Paul Verhoeven

Bergman Island

Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Il Buco

Dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

Drive My Car

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The First 54 Years

Dir. Avi Mograbi

Flee

Dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

France

Dir. Bruno Dumont

Futura

Dir. Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher

The Girl and the Spider

Dir. Ramon and Silvan Zürcher

Hit the Road (Jadde Khaki)

Dir. Panah Panahi

In Front of Your Face

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Întregalde

Dir. Radu Muntean

Introduction

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Memoria

Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Neptune Frost

Dir. Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

Passing

Dir. Rebecca Hall

Petite Maman

Dir. Céline Sciamma

Prayers for the Stolen

Dir. Tatiana Huezo

The Souvenir Part II

Dir. Joanna Hogg

Titane

Dir. Julia Ducournau

Unclenching the Fists

Dir. Kira Kovalenko

The Velvet Underground

Dir. Todd Haynes

Vortex

Dir. Gaspar Noé

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky

Dir. Alexandre Koberidze

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Worst Person in the World

Dir. Joachim Trier