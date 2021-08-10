Filmmaker

Film at Lincoln Center Announces 2021 NYFF Main Slate

The Power of the Dog

by
in Festivals & Events
on Aug 10, 2021

Jane Campion, Joel Coen, Gaspar Noe, Joachim Trier, Mia Hansen-Love, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Todd Haynes and Pedro Almodovar are some of the heavy-hitting directors whose work will receive U.S. premieres at the 2021 New York Film Festival. Just announced is the main slate, which features many returning veterans as well as filmmakers appearing at the festival for the first time, including Rebecca Hall, Saul Williams and Alexandre Koberidze. Two filmmakers — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Hong Sangsoo — are represented by two titles.

The festival runs September 24 – October 10, and proof of vaccination will be required at all venues. Festival passes are now on sale. The complete Main Slate program appears below.

Opening Night
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Dir. Joel Coen

Centerpiece
The Power of the Dog
Dir. Jane Campion

Closing Night
Parallel Mothers
Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

A Chiara
Dir. Jonas Carpignano

Ahed’s Knee
Dir. Nadav Lapid

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Dir. Radu Jude

Benedetta
Dir. Paul Verhoeven

Bergman Island
Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Il Buco
Dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

Drive My Car
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The First 54 Years
Dir. Avi Mograbi

Flee
Dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

France
Dir. Bruno Dumont

Futura
Dir. Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher

The Girl and the Spider
Dir. Ramon and Silvan Zürcher

Hit the Road (Jadde Khaki)
Dir. Panah Panahi

In Front of Your Face
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Întregalde
Dir. Radu Muntean

Introduction
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Memoria
Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Neptune Frost
Dir. Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

Passing
Dir. Rebecca Hall

Petite Maman
Dir. Céline Sciamma

Prayers for the Stolen
Dir. Tatiana Huezo

The Souvenir Part II
Dir. Joanna Hogg

Titane
Dir. Julia Ducournau

Unclenching the Fists
Dir. Kira Kovalenko

The Velvet Underground
Dir. Todd Haynes

Vortex
Dir. Gaspar Noé

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky
Dir. Alexandre Koberidze

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Worst Person in the World
Dir. Joachim Trier

