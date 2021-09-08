U.S. and Canada in Progress Program Extends Work-in-Progress Deadline to September 17

We're All Going to the World's Fair

U.S. and Canada in Progress, the event taking place during Wroclaw’s American Film Festival each November, has extended its submission deadline for American and Canadian independent filmmakers with works-in-progress seeking post-production support to September 17. The program offers selected American and Canadian projects in final production stages European sales agents, distributors, and festival programmers) and partnering Polish top post-production companies (including Fixafilm, Orka Studio, Soundflower, XANF). In-kind services valued at $40,000 will be awarded, and the Polish Film Institute additionally offers a prize of $10,000 in Polish post-production services. There’s no fee to apply, and submission details can be found here.

Among the recent filmmakers and films supported by U.S. and Canada in Progress are Jane Schoenbrun (We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, pictured), Erin Vassilopoulos (Superior), Edson Jean (Ludi), David Gutnik (Materna), and Jonathan Cuartas (My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To). Read Filmmaker‘s prior coverage of U.S. in Progress here.