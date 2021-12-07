Filmmaker

Click here to read our Fall 2021 issue, featuring this year's 25 New Faces of Film, Bong Joon-ho interviewing Last Night in Soho's Edgar Wright and more...

Back to selection

Back to One

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

Back to One, Episode 181: Scott Speedman

(Photo: Ben Duggan)

by
in Columns
on Dec 7, 2021

, , , ,

Looking back at Scott Speedman’s work in the early days of Felicity is a bit surprising. His acting had a wonderfully nuanced authenticity even then. Two decades later, that natural artistry has grown into a charismatic intensity and assuredness. It’s on display this year in the third season of You, the eighteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy, and the charming indie film Best Sellers. When we spoke he had just wrapped films with David Cronenberg and Lena Dunham. He talks about working with those two very different directors, the secret to good onscreen chemistry, how fatherhood might deepen his work, and much more.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.

© 2021 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF