The Sundance Institute announced today two new premiere films that have been added to the 2022 Sundance Film Festival lineup. Selected for the Special Screenings section are The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales, directed by Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes, and Phoenix Rising, directed by Amy Berg.

“We’re so pleased to welcome these two dynamic films into our program,” said Kim Yutani, the Festival’s Director of Programming. “These bold, compelling, provocative documentaries tell indelible stories each from a searing first person perspective that we know will spark critical dialogue.”

About the two newly announced titles, from the press release:

SPECIAL SCREENINGS The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales / U.S.A. (Directors: Abigail E. Disney, Kathleen Hughes, Producers: Abigail E. Disney, Kathleen Hughes, Aideen Kane) — Abigail Disney looks at America’s dysfunctional and unequal economy and asks why the American Dream has worked for the wealthy, yet is a nightmare for people born with less. As a way to imagine a more equitable future, Disney uses her family’s story to explore how this systemic injustice took hold. World Premiere. Phoenix Rising / U.S.A. (Director: Amy Berg, Producers: Kirsten Sheridan, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller) — Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational trauma, and reclaim her story in a culture that instinctively blames women. The film intimately charts her journey as she moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time. World Premiere. Phoenix Rising is a two part documentary, part one will be premiering.

The Sundance Film Festival takes place online at Festival.Sundance.org; on The Spaceship, a bespoke immersive platform; and in person at seven Satellite Screens venues around the country during the Festival’s second weekend. Dates are January 20–30, 2022; ticket packages are currently on sale; single ticket film sales begin on January 13 at 10 a.m. MT (January 12 at 10 a.m. MT for membership pre-sale).