The Gotham Announces Brooklyn Navy Yard Location for 2022 Gotham Week

Gotham Week (Photo: James Autery)

The Gotham, Filmmaker‘s publisher, announced today that Gotham Week, its annual conference and project market, will move to a new location: the Brooklyn Navy Yards. Taking place September 17 – 23, the ’22 edition marks the event’s return to in-person following two years of a virtual format. In addition, The Gotham announced a new component to Gotham Week, the inaugural Partner Expo, which will bring together, according to the press release, “partners from The Gotham’s Expanding Communities, Owning It, and Gotham EDU programs for the first time. The Expo will showcase thought leadership on the advancement of the film and media industries while amplifying partner organizations and communities. Attendance at the Expo will be free and open to The Gotham’s community and partner organizations’ communities.”

“For over 40 years, Gotham Week has provided new opportunities for emerging filmmakers, TV and audio creators to find their people, meet with industry leaders, and connect with a wide range of organizations in the entertainment ecosystem, while also providing an opportunity to come together to celebrate this resilient and powerful creative community,” said The Gotham’s Executive Director Jeff Sharp.

“After two years apart, we are looking forward to reuniting in person this year at our new location at the Brooklyn Navy Yard,” said Kia Brooks, Deputy Director at The Gotham Film & Media Institute.

More from the press release:

The Gotham Week Project Market, the nation’s oldest and largest curated marketplace for film, TV, and audio storytellers, nurtures both emerging and established talent by opening the doors for groundbreaking new work and career-spanning relationships between distributors, financiers, production companies, festival programmers, sales and talent agents, and collaborators for all participating artists. The Project Market meetings will be held in person Monday, September 19th – Wednesday, September 21st, while Project Market virtual meetings will take place on Thursday, September 22nd, and Friday, September 23rd. The Gotham Week Conference explores the art and business of film and media today. Seasoned mentors and industry leaders make the Conference the premier forum for creators to break through and take their careers to the next level. This year’s Conference will focus on workshop-style programming to ensure creators access the tools they need to connect with audiences, expand their story’s reach, and build sustainable careers. In addition to workshops, there will also be panels, screenings, and networking opportunities. Tickets to the Conference will go on sale in mid-July.

For industry, applications to Gotham Week are now open.