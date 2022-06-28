Back To One Episode 209: Antonia Campbell-Hughes

I watched the movie Cordelia not knowing anything at all about it, and never having seen Irish actor Antonia Campbell-Hughes in anything before. The psychological thriller greatly impressed me in no small part due to the captivating performance of Campbell-Hughes, particularly the emotional depth that she invites the viewer to examine without words. In this episode, she talks about the layering work she did to build that character, the unorthodox way her process (or conscious lack of process) has developed over the years, and why it all started with what continues to be the main ingredient—truth. Her feature directorial debut It Is In Us All just won a jury award at SXSW. She talks about getting that film made, why visual storytelling is paramount to her, and how she faces the challenges of acting and directing at the same time, plus much more.

