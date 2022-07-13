Filmmaker Matt Wolf has made his 2012 documentary short I Remember: A Film About Joe Brainard available to watch on Vimeo. The film utilizes archival recordings of Brainard reading his seminal 1970 memoir-poem I Remember, as well as videos and photos from the artist’s childhood and NYC exploits.

Brainard’s artistic legacy is expansive and multi-disciplinary, encompassing collages, assemblages, paintings and drawings, among other art forms. He was also a prolific writer, often using hand-drawn comics to accompany his poetry and prose. Brainard died in 1994 of AIDS-related complications.

Wolf, who was one of Filmmaker’s 25 New Faces of Film in 2008, specializes in documentaries told through archival materials. His previous features include Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell (2008), Teenage (2014), Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project (2019) and Spaceship Earth (2020).

You can watch I Remember: A Film About Joe Brainard along with some of Wolf’s other shorts, including The Face of AIDS (2016), Bayard & Me (2017) and Another Hayride (2021) on his Vimeo channel.