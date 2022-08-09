Filmmaker

Film at Lincoln Center Announces 2022 NYFF Main Slate

Adam Driver stars in Noah Baumbach's White NoiseAdam Driver stars in Noah Baumbach's adaptation of White Noise

in Festivals & Events
on Aug 9, 2022

Film at Lincoln Center has announced the main slate for the 2022 New York Film Festival, featuring anticipated films from celebrated auteurs and promising newcomers alike. Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel White Noise will open the 60th edition of the festival, while Laura Poitras’s All the Beauty and the Bloodshed serves as the Centerpiece selection and The Inspection, the narrative debut from director Elegance Bratton, closes it out.

Directors also featured in the program include James Gray, Claire Denis, Frederick Wiseman, Park Chan-wook, Paul Schrader, Kelly Reichardt, Ruben Östlund and Todd Field. Filmmakers Mia Hansen-Løve, Joanna Hogg and Hong Sangsoo return after having films featured in last year’s NYFF. Once again, Sangsoo provides a double-header with two films programmed in the festival’s main slate.

Just one year after his son Panah Panahi’s debut Hit the Road played at the NYFF, acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has a film in this year’s festival. Last month, Jafar Panahi was sentenced to six years in prison for “propaganda against the system” in his home country.

The festival will take place from September 30 through October 16. Festival passes are now on sale, though only available in limited quantities. The entire Main Slate line-up is included below.

Opening Night
White Noise
Dir. Noah Baumbach

Centerpiece
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Dir. Laura Poitras

Closing Night
The Inspection
Dir. Elegance Bratton

NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration
Armageddon Time
Dir. James Gray

Aftersun
Dir. Charlotte Wells

Alcarràs
Dir. Carla Simón

All That Breathes
Dir. Shaunak Sen

Corsage
Dir. Marie Kreutzer

A Couple
Dir. Frederick Wiseman

De Humani Corporis Fabrica
Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Decision to Leave
Dir. Park Chan-wook

Descendant
Dir. Margaret Brown

Enys Men
Dir. Mark Jenkin

EO
Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski

The Eternal Daughter
Dir. Joanna Hogg

Master Gardener
Dir. Paul Schrader

No Bears
Dir. Jafar Panahi

The Novelist’s Film
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

One Fine Morning
Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Pacifiction
Dir. Albert Serra

R.M.N.
Dir. Cristian Mungiu

Return to Seoul
Dir. Davy Chou

Saint Omer
Dir. Alice Diop

Scarlet
Dir. Pietro Marcello

Showing Up
Dir. Kelly Reichardt

Stars at Noon
Dir. Claire Denis

Stonewalling
Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka

TÁR
Dir. Todd Field

Trenque Lauquen
Dir. Laura Citarella

Triangle of Sadness
Dir. Ruben Östlund

Unrest
Dir. Cyril Schäublin

Walk Up
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

