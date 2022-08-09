Film at Lincoln Center Announces 2022 NYFF Main Slate
Film at Lincoln Center has announced the main slate for the 2022 New York Film Festival, featuring anticipated films from celebrated auteurs and promising newcomers alike. Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel White Noise will open the 60th edition of the festival, while Laura Poitras’s All the Beauty and the Bloodshed serves as the Centerpiece selection and The Inspection, the narrative debut from director Elegance Bratton, closes it out.
Directors also featured in the program include James Gray, Claire Denis, Frederick Wiseman, Park Chan-wook, Paul Schrader, Kelly Reichardt, Ruben Östlund and Todd Field. Filmmakers Mia Hansen-Løve, Joanna Hogg and Hong Sangsoo return after having films featured in last year’s NYFF. Once again, Sangsoo provides a double-header with two films programmed in the festival’s main slate.
Just one year after his son Panah Panahi’s debut Hit the Road played at the NYFF, acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has a film in this year’s festival. Last month, Jafar Panahi was sentenced to six years in prison for “propaganda against the system” in his home country.
The festival will take place from September 30 through October 16. Festival passes are now on sale, though only available in limited quantities. The entire Main Slate line-up is included below.
Opening Night
White Noise
Dir. Noah Baumbach
Centerpiece
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Dir. Laura Poitras
Closing Night
The Inspection
Dir. Elegance Bratton
NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration
Armageddon Time
Dir. James Gray
Aftersun
Dir. Charlotte Wells
Alcarràs
Dir. Carla Simón
All That Breathes
Dir. Shaunak Sen
Corsage
Dir. Marie Kreutzer
A Couple
Dir. Frederick Wiseman
De Humani Corporis Fabrica
Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor
Decision to Leave
Dir. Park Chan-wook
Descendant
Dir. Margaret Brown
Enys Men
Dir. Mark Jenkin
EO
Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski
The Eternal Daughter
Dir. Joanna Hogg
Master Gardener
Dir. Paul Schrader
No Bears
Dir. Jafar Panahi
The Novelist’s Film
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
One Fine Morning
Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve
Pacifiction
Dir. Albert Serra
R.M.N.
Dir. Cristian Mungiu
Return to Seoul
Dir. Davy Chou
Saint Omer
Dir. Alice Diop
Scarlet
Dir. Pietro Marcello
Showing Up
Dir. Kelly Reichardt
Stars at Noon
Dir. Claire Denis
Stonewalling
Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka
TÁR
Dir. Todd Field
Trenque Lauquen
Dir. Laura Citarella
Triangle of Sadness
Dir. Ruben Östlund
Unrest
Dir. Cyril Schäublin
Walk Up
Dir. Hong Sangsoo