Film at Lincoln Center Announces 2022 NYFF Main Slate

Adam Driver stars in Noah Baumbach's adaptation of White Noise

Film at Lincoln Center has announced the main slate for the 2022 New York Film Festival, featuring anticipated films from celebrated auteurs and promising newcomers alike. Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel White Noise will open the 60th edition of the festival, while Laura Poitras’s All the Beauty and the Bloodshed serves as the Centerpiece selection and The Inspection, the narrative debut from director Elegance Bratton, closes it out.

Directors also featured in the program include James Gray, Claire Denis, Frederick Wiseman, Park Chan-wook, Paul Schrader, Kelly Reichardt, Ruben Östlund and Todd Field. Filmmakers Mia Hansen-Løve, Joanna Hogg and Hong Sangsoo return after having films featured in last year’s NYFF. Once again, Sangsoo provides a double-header with two films programmed in the festival’s main slate.

Just one year after his son Panah Panahi’s debut Hit the Road played at the NYFF, acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has a film in this year’s festival. Last month, Jafar Panahi was sentenced to six years in prison for “propaganda against the system” in his home country.

The festival will take place from September 30 through October 16. Festival passes are now on sale, though only available in limited quantities. The entire Main Slate line-up is included below.

Opening Night

White Noise

Dir. Noah Baumbach

Centerpiece

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Dir. Laura Poitras

Closing Night

The Inspection

Dir. Elegance Bratton

NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration

Armageddon Time

Dir. James Gray

Aftersun

Dir. Charlotte Wells

Alcarràs

Dir. Carla Simón

All That Breathes

Dir. Shaunak Sen

Corsage

Dir. Marie Kreutzer

A Couple

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

De Humani Corporis Fabrica

Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Decision to Leave

Dir. Park Chan-wook

Descendant

Dir. Margaret Brown

Enys Men

Dir. Mark Jenkin

EO

Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski

The Eternal Daughter

Dir. Joanna Hogg

Master Gardener

Dir. Paul Schrader

No Bears

Dir. Jafar Panahi

The Novelist’s Film

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

One Fine Morning

Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Pacifiction

Dir. Albert Serra

R.M.N.

Dir. Cristian Mungiu

Return to Seoul

Dir. Davy Chou

Saint Omer

Dir. Alice Diop

Scarlet

Dir. Pietro Marcello

Showing Up

Dir. Kelly Reichardt

Stars at Noon

Dir. Claire Denis

Stonewalling

Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka

TÁR

Dir. Todd Field

Trenque Lauquen

Dir. Laura Citarella

Triangle of Sadness

Dir. Ruben Östlund

Unrest

Dir. Cyril Schäublin

Walk Up

Dir. Hong Sangsoo