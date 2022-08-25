After a 16-year hiatus from filmmaking, Todd Field is back with TÁR. A new trailer has been released ahead of the film’s forthcoming screenings at fall festivals.

TÁR stars Cate Blanchett as the titular character Lydia Tár, a (fictional) world-renowned composer who becomes the first female conductor of a prestigious German orchestra. Though further plot details are sparse, Blanchett will be joined by cast members Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant and Mark Strong.

In the Bedroom, Field’s first film from 2001, ranked sixth on Filmmaker‘s list of the 15 Best Debuts of the Century So Far. In 2006, he returned with Little Children. Both films received a combined eight Oscar nominations. With TÁR soon screening at the Venice and New York Film Festivals, there is already ample awards speculation.

Totaling 158 minutes, TÁR will have its theatrical release on October 7 from Focus Features.