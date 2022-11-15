Back to One, Episode 22: Grace Van Patten

You may know Grace Van Patten from Nine Perfect Strangers, Under The Silver Lake, or Tramps. I first took note of her in The Meyerowitz Stories, where her youth belied a seemingly effortless command of her character among the likes of Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Dustin Hoffman. In her latest, the hit Hulu series Tell Me Lies, she stars as Lucy Albright, and now she commands the screen with the same effortlessness, mixed with a complexity and nuance that is compelling viewers who are begging for a second season. On this episode, she breaks down one important scene from both Meyerowitz and Lies, and we get an idea of her unique approach to the craft, which is fueled by sizing up the world surrounding her character, connecting with her partner in the scene, and staying in the moment. Plus she talks about how her 11-year-old sister June inspires her inner actor and much more!

