The trailer has dropped for director Pete Ohs’s microbudget horror film Jethica, which premiered at SXSW earlier this year. Ohs is also credited as the film’s cinematographer, editor and producer. Additionally, he co-wrote Jethica with cast members Callie Hernandez, Ashley Denise Robinson, Andy Faulkner and Will Madden. Acquired by Cinedigm today, the film will begin its theatrical run on January 13 at LA’s Lumiere Music Hall.

Editor Scott Macaulay wrote of Jethica‘s premise in an interview we published with Ohs and the cast/co-writers out of SXSW:

“Jethica is framed as a kind of post-coital campfire tale — Callie Hernandez’s Elena has pick-up sex in the backseat of a car and winds up telling the story to her off-screen one-night-stand as a way of explaining why she’d rather not see him again. As she explains in flashback, after killing a man she was living alone in a New Mexico trailer home when, at the gas station, she ran into an old friend, Jessica (Ashley Denise Robinson), herself on the run from an obsessed, aggressive stalker. Like any good ghost story, there are rules; in this one, the lumbering, lisping (‘Jethica!’) ghosts can’t enter houses uninvited and can’t physically hurt anyone, a choice that shifts the drama from the physical to the psychological.”

Back in 2021, we covered Ohs’s decision to livestream the edit of Jethica via Twitch. Of this process, he said: “It’s kind of scary to think about letting anyone and everyone into the edit bay but scary things can also be fun and exciting.” Much like Ohs’s live movie edit, Jethica similarly proves that scary things can have their fair share of (wickedly deadpan) fun and excitement.

After the film’s theatrical release, it will hit Cinedigm’s indie discovery platform Fandor on Tuesday, February 14, followed by an exclusive window on the company’s horror streaming service Screambox.