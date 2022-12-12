Watch the trailer for Spanish director Carla Simón’s Alcarràs, which won the Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale (the first Catalan-language film in the festival’s 72-year history to do so) and is now Spain’s official Oscar selection for Best International Feature. The film is a follow-up to Simón’s 2017 semi-autobiographical feature debut Summer 1993.

Alcarràs follows a rural family living in present-day Catalonia that must grapple with the changing landscape of their collective livelihood. The cast predominantly features non-actors from the Lleida region, which includes the titular village of Alcarràs. Per the official synopsis:

“As far as they can remember, the Solé family have spent every summer picking the peaches from their orchard in Alcarràs, a small village in Spain. But this year’s crop could be their last, as they face eviction. The new plans for the land include cutting down the peach trees and installing solar panels, which causes a rift within the large tight-knit family. For the first time, they face an uncertain future and risk losing more than their home.”

The film will hit theaters via distributor MUBI on January 6, 2023.